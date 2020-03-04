Police: Florida woman charged in cold case of baby found dead in 2008

CONWAY, S.C. (AP/WBTW) — Police say a woman accused of giving birth to an infant found dead beside a South Carolina highway more than a decade ago has been arrested.
News outlets report 32-year-old Jennifer Sahr of Pensacola was expected in court Wednesday for a bond hearing in the cold case. She is accused in the death of an infant called Baby Boy Horry, whose body was found in December 2008.
Her arrest came Tuesday, hours after police said scientific evidence determined she was the biological mother of the child. WBTW reports the infant was found wrapped in a tote bag and left inside a box.
Sahr is charged with homicide by child abuse. Her attorney says his client is presumed innocent.
