FRP Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.5 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 24 cents per share.
The real estate company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $16.2 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.8 million.
FRP Holdings shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.
