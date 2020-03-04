FPL launches largest community solar program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major milestone was achieved for clean energy on Tuesday evening as the state’s public service commission approved the nation’s largest community solar program called “FPL Solar Together.”
Florida Power and Light reps told us that the new program offers a way to go 100 percent solar, no matter where you live or your budget.
The company will build 20 solar plants.
Customers can visit this website to find out how to participate.
Enrollments begin on March 17th.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.