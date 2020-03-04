First Alert Weather: Wednesday Afternoon Forecast - Heat index values in the 90s for some today with cooler temperatures returning by Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees with highs topping out in the low 80s along the coast and in the mid to upper 80s for inland locations. Heat index values will be in the low 90s in several areas this afternoon.
Patchy dense sea fog will redevelop overnight with fog traveling inland across the Suncoast. This will reduce visibility to just 1-3 miles by the Thursday morning commute. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
For tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will once again rebound back into the low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Beach and boating forecast calls for winds at 10 kts through the evening, Seas will be at 2 feet with a light chop on Bay and Inland waters.
