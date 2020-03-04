First Alert Weather: After morning for expect several warm days before changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The morning forecast will call for patchy dense fog in most inland locations. Tomorrow morning we could see the fog expand to include areas near the coast and in marine waters. As the fog lifts the day will become mostly sunny and very warm. Many inland locations will see highs this afternoon approach, but not reach, 90 degrees. Along the coast mid to lower 80′s will be likely. Humidity will continue to rise and dewpoints will finally return to the 70′s. We will have a chance for showers tomorrow and a sliver of Manatee and Sarasota counties will have a marginal risk for severe weather late tomorrow evening, mostly for gusty winds in thunderstorms.