First Alert Weather: After morning for expect several warm days before changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The morning forecast will call for patchy dense fog in most inland locations. Tomorrow morning we could see the fog expand to include areas near the coast and in marine waters. As the fog lifts the day will become mostly sunny and very warm. Many inland locations will see highs this afternoon approach, but not reach, 90 degrees. Along the coast mid to lower 80′s will be likely. Humidity will continue to rise and dewpoints will finally return to the 70′s. We will have a chance for showers tomorrow and a sliver of Manatee and Sarasota counties will have a marginal risk for severe weather late tomorrow evening, mostly for gusty winds in thunderstorms.
Once the storms pass our weather will become breezy but calm for several days. The humidity will drop Friday and into the weekend. Highs will become close to the average for this time of year, in the low 70′s. Next work week we will enter an extended period of dry weather in the 80′s.
