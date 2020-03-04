As concerns grow about Coronavirus, Supervisor of Elections say vote-by-mail always option

MANATEE CO., Fla. (WWSB) This upcoming Saturday is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.
However, in order to vote-by-mail for the Presidential Preference Primary, you must call or submit a request online.
“One of the ways is a vote by mail and will just send you ballot to a voter for any election, or through two general election cycles". says Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner. " Which is the end of 2022. So for voter wants makes a request for this march Presidential Primary for us to mail about it to them do you need to do so make that request Saturday, March 7th”. explains Turner.
Over the weekend, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed there were two cases of the Coronavirus in Florida.
Now that a third person has tested presumptively positive confirmed today, Manatee Supervisor of Election Michael Bennett wants to reassure voters that they have options when voting.
“If you’re one of those people that’s really bothered by the crowds bothered by potential getting it. We would encourage you to vote by mail. If they call the office between today and Friday afternoon we can get a vote by mail application out to them”.
If you’re a person who likes to go to a polling site to vote there will be a way to clean your hands when you walk in.
If they’re concerned at all. We’re going to have hands hand sanitizers at the voting sites so people can take care of that if they’re really concerned about it I would suggest to vote-by-mail." says Bennett.
To request a ballot by mail in Sarasota County, voters may call (941) 861-8618 or submit an online request by clicking here.
To request a ballot by mail in Manatee County, voters may call (941) 741-3823 or submit an online request by clicking here.
