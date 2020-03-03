71-year-old Venice man accused of uploading child porn to social media

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has been arrested on charges of child porn possession.
Last Friday, deputies took 71-year-old William Willis into custody following an investigation that the sheriff’s office says showed he uploaded child pornography to social media from his home on Princeton Road. Their investigation began after Facebook alerted them child porn had been uploaded to their site.
According to deputies, additional images and videos of child pornography were found on Willis’ electronic devices.
Willis is charged with 13 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
The sheriff’s office says their investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.