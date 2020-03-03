Manatee and Sarasota school districts working closely with state officials after Coronavirus confirmed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the 2 people who presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 or the coronavirus in Southwest Florida.
One adult from Manatee County is one of the 2 who tested positive.
Sarasota and Manatee County school districts both released statements to let parents know they are working diligently with public officials to keep students safe from any sickness.
They want parents to make sure they stay informed with correct information.
“It’s really important to make sure anyone in the public, they’re utilizing reliable sources". says Bridget Zeigler who is Sarasota County School board member. "I know this is a new incident we never dealt with. That can cite some anxiety and some fears but it is important to know that we make sure we are going for that information to ensure that it’s accurate”. says Zeigler.
Sarasota Military Academy posted on Facebook this morning, saying that the Sarasota Health Department has quarantined one of their students after his mother came into contact with a patient at Sarasota Doctors Hospital while she working there.
Rosie Schultz says her daughter and 17YO grandson are those 2 people the health department quarantined.
“I just got off the phone talking to the Florida state health department. And they have had to put Phillip and I on quarantine their home for nine days”
Schultz says her grandson has Cystic Fibrosis and says any sickness can harm him
“I’m very concerned for both of them. This could be devastating for him”
SMA says once they were made their student was quarantined, they began to do a school deep clean
“And we did hear about this. We went into the classrooms sanitize again we’ve sanitized the buses as well. We’ve met with the faculty and staff they’re very well aware went over all the precautions as well. We’re following the Department of Health protocol." says Christina Bowman, the Executive Director of Schools Sarasota Military Academy. "At this time we’re not following any need to exclude cadets and there’s no need for a school closure at this time.” said Bowman
School officials say it is still flu season and if your child is not feeling well, to keep them home from school.
“Because it’s flu season, we’ve already been using precautions with sanitizing classrooms and such, and using Lysol wipes it’s important that. If they’re not feeling well, if they have a fever, stay home. Make sure they are fever-free for 24 hours”. says Bowman
Sarasota Military Academy also says the cadet that is quarantine was not in the motorcade last Friday when Vice President Mike Pence visited Sarasota.