Latest on coronavirus with local health officials and Congressman Buchanan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday morning, local health officials at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Congressman Vern Buchanan met to discuss the latest on coronavirus on the Suncoast.
ABC7 streamed the press conference live on our Facebook page and in this story at 10am.
Florida now has two confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one in Hillsborough County and a second in Manatee County. Both counties are in Congressman Buchanan’s district.
Buchanan met with Sarasota Memorial Hospital President David Verinde and Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica Tuesday morning to discuss the latest on coronavirus.
