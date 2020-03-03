Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-DISNEY-FIRST-MICKEY-RIDE
First ride featuring Mickey Mouse debuts at Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. was built on the shoulders of Mickey Mouse. So it may come as a surprise that there has never been a theme park attraction based on the lovable rodent. That's about to change with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride on Wednesday at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad."
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida has two confirmed cases of new coronavirus
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are trying to reassure residents that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remains low, despite revelations that two people have become the first in the state to be confirmed to have the virus. Florida officials declared a public health emergency after announcing two cases, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy and a man in his 60s who had not traveled to any countries of concern. State officials said Sunday the two patients had tested positive, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed the cases on Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the risk to the general public nonetheless remains low. The Health Department says 184 people in the state are being monitored for the disease.
SLAIN DOLPHINS
Reward for info on slain dolphins increases to $54,000
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A reward for information about the recent deaths of two slain dolphins along Florida's Gulf Coast has increased from $20,000 to $54,000. One dolphin was discovered dead in the water off Naples last week. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was killed by a bullet, stab wounds, or possibly both. Also last week, the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach. Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins have stranded with evidence of being shot by guns or arrows, or impaled with objects such as fishing spears.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US STATES
Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming
MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration is reassuring state governors they will be reimbursed for at least part of what they spend as they attempt to contain the coronavirus as it spreads throughout the U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Vice President Mike Pence told governors, "Do what you've got to do." Federal spending is being fast-tracked in Congress, where bipartisan negotiations are nearly complete on $7 billion to $8 billion in emergency funding. State officials say they need the money for a wide array of expenses, including protective gear, housing and transporting those under quarantine, overtime for medical workers performing lab tests and public information campaigns.
AP-E-VERIFY-FLORIDA
E-Verify proposals advance to Florida House, Senate floors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have advanced dueling proposals seeking to require employers to check the eligibility of their employers to work in the United States. The House and Senate each advanced their own versions of a proposal that seeks to require employers to use a federal database known as E-Verify to check on the legal status of workers. Under both versions, state agencies, cities, county governments and other public entities would be required to use E-Verify. But requiring private employers to do so has been a far more contentious issue. Gov. Ron DeSantis wants all employers to use E-Verify but some business groups have objected.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA-CYBERSTALKING
Man gets 5+ years' prison for harassing Parkland victims
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking the families of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victims. A federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California. He was convicted by a jury in October. Evidence shows he used Instagram accounts to harass and threaten families of those who were killed or wounding during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018. The shooting left 17 dead and 17 wounded. Evidence also showed Fleury is autistic, but experts say he knew right from wrong. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.
OFFICER-PARTY SHOOTING
Off-duty officer shoots man who'd been asked to leave party
ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — Police say a disgruntled guest who'd been asked to leave a housewarming party at an off-duty police officer's home was shot when he returned with a gun and fired at the house. St. Cloud police say Orlando police Officer Julian Ortiz was hosting the party at his home in St. Cloud early Sunday when the man who had been invited by another guest was asked to leave the party. The man later returned and tried to kick in the front door to get inside. Ortiz came outside the found the man brandishing a gun. Police say Ortiz shot the man multiple times.
THREATS-MUSLIM CENTER
Florida man accused of phoning threats to Muslim center
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is jailed on charges of phoning in threats to a local Muslim center. The Orlando Sentinel reports that 29-year-old Jaran Ali Rasanjani Tyrell is facing charges of aggravated stalking and showing evidence of prejudice while committing an offense. Osceola County Sheriff's Office says Tyrell made the phone threats to the American Muslim Leadership Council in Kissimmee, Florida. Officials say the threats included disdain for Muslims and against several named people. Jail records show Tyrell remained in custody Sunday without bond. The records did not show whether Tyrell has a lawyer to represent him.
SEX OFFENDER KILLED
Registered sex offender found dead at Daytona Beach motel
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in Florida say a 68-year-old man found dead at a motel that houses registered sex offenders is being investigated as a homicide. A state probation and parole officer found the body of Marc W. Pinder on Friday morning when he stopped by the Speedway Motel for a probation check. Sex offenders and predators live at the motel because they often have a difficult time finding a place to legally live, Pinder was convicted in 2012 on charges involving sex with a minor. He was among 16 sexual predators and 16 registered sex offenders living at the Daytona Beach motel.
AP-VA-FATAL CRASH-DUI
Police: Man charged with DUI after fatal wreck on I-95
ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a man has been charged with driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash that killed a truck driver. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the crash occurred early Sunday on I-95 in Hanover County. Virginia State Police said Richard K. Edwards Jr. was traveling south on I-95 when he veered across the median and struck a a tractor trailer carrying boxed vegetables in the northbound lanes. Police said Silvio Ponjuan Reyes lost control of the tractor trailer. The truck struck a guardrail before overturning. Ponjuan Reyes died at the scene. The 53-year-old was from Miami.