Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are trying to reassure residents that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remains low, despite revelations that two people have become the first in the state to be confirmed to have the virus. Florida officials declared a public health emergency after announcing two cases, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy and a man in his 60s who had not traveled to any countries of concern. State officials said Sunday the two patients had tested positive, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed the cases on Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the risk to the general public nonetheless remains low. The Health Department says 184 people in the state are being monitored for the disease.