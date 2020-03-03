FIU seeks revenge on La. Tech

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Florida International's Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 46.4 percent of the 110 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 53 percent of his foul shots this season.