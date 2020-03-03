First Alert Weather: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 - Warm & humid conditions continue with cooler temperatures by Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Partly to mostly cloudy this evening as moisture continues to increases across the state of Florida. Patchy fog will develop overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s, which is seasonal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Sea fog will reduce visibility by several miles for those who live along the coast. Dew points will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow. High dew points combined with temperatures getting back in the low 80s will set up for another muggy afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph, with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.
