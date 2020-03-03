First Alert Weather: Rising humidity will bring a chance for showers Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next two days a southerly wind will pump moisture into the Suncoast and raise our humidity. Skies will be calm but cloud cover on the increase into Thursday. Temperatures will rise to about 5 to 8 degrees above the average and some patchy sea fog may impact the coast by tomorrow morning. All of the increase in humidity will combine with a frontal passage on Thursday to bring a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm in the second half of the day, which may linger into early Friday. Clearing will take place in the second half of the day on Friday.
With the clearing will come the cooler and less humid weather. For Friday and Saturday, the humidity will fall and temperatures will briefly return to normal. Sunday the temperatures will begin to rise and the next work week will be warm with several chances for showers.
