First Alert Weather: Rising humidity will bring a chance for showers Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next two days a southerly wind will pump moisture into the Suncoast and raise our humidity. Skies will be calm but cloud cover on the increase into Thursday. Temperatures will rise to about 5 to 8 degrees above the average and some patchy sea fog may impact the coast by tomorrow morning. All of the increase in humidity will combine with a frontal passage on Thursday to bring a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm in the second half of the day, which may linger into early Friday. Clearing will take place in the second half of the day on Friday.