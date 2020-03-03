Drugs, weapons seized during raid on Sarasota home; three arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were arrested last week following a raid at a home in Sarasota following several undercover drug buys.
Last Thursday, police searched a home on the 3000 block of 31st Way, seizing several guns, ammo, cocaine, several types of prescription pills, and ecstasy. Three people were arrested, including:
- Terrence Manley, 53, charged with Sale of Cocaine within 1000 feet of a church
- Joseph G. Heard, 27, charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Amanda E. Taggart, 28, charged with Possession of a Legend Drug (Gabapentin - an anti-epileptic drug)
In all, police say they found:
- 27 grams of MDMA (a psychoactive drug also known as molly or ecstasy)
- .38 Smith &Wesson Revolver (fully loaded with five .38 Rounds)
- .380 KAHR Semi-Auto Pistol (4 rounds/1 in chamber)
- 8.8 grams of an unknown white powder (Lab Analysis Ordered)
- 14 - 8mg Buprenorphine patches (used to treat severe pain)
- 5 - 8mg Buprenorphine pills (opioid medication)
- 11.5 grams (23pills) Gabapentin (anti-epileptic drug)
- .5 grams (1pill) Mirtazapine (legend drug - used to treat depression)
- Ammo box filled with mix ammunition (5.56mm/9mm) and a large knife
- Scale with white residue
- Paraphernalia (7 crack pipes/multiple single doze zip-loc bags)
- .3 grams of crack cocaine
Police continue to investigate.
