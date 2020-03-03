Deputies: Man called 911, threatened first responders with handgun

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies took a man into custody after they say he called 911 then pulled a handgun on first responders.
Just before 2:30pm last Friday, deputies say 911 was called to the 4700 block of Vignette Way in Sarasota on a report of a person with a leg injury. When paramedics arrived, deputies say 21-year-old Jacob Prizio ran into the roadway and aimed a loaded handgun at the ambulance.
The paramedics retreated and deputies arrived quickly. The sheriff’s office says Prizio briefly threatened deputies before throwing the gun to the ground.
Prizio was taken into custody and deputies say he admitted to calling 911 with the intent of shooting emergency personnel.
He is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm on an Officer, Firefighter or EMT and a single count of Misuse of 911.
