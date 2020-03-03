Coronavirus not having much of an impact on tourism on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s business as usual here at the Sarasota Bayfront as well as other parts of the Suncoast, but there are still some concerns following the confirmation of two coronavirus cases in Manatee County and Hillsborough County.
Talking with many tourists today, whether on the Bayfront or on Main Street in Sarasota, they say as long as the coronavirus continues to have little impact here, they are not changing any plans.
“I’m going to still enjoy my time here, you know go out rent a boat, rent a jet ski, do a little skateboarding, same old stuff,” said Ella Sophia Spiess, a visitor from Massachusetts.
Some people visiting the Suncoast tell us concern is beginning to grow.
“Only if it seems like it’s spreading, it seems like it’s spreading I mean people are very concerned," said Marcia Inch, a visitor from Connecticut. "There was a woman sitting next to me on the airplane who took out these wipes and was wiping down the screens, the tables and the arms and everything, so everybody’s conscious.”
Andrew Murray works for Sarasota Boat Rental on the Bayfront. He says although there have been a few cancellations, their business is still thriving.
“I see no problem, as long as we’re keeping ourselves healthy, our members and renters that come down are healthy," said Murray. "They’re all having a great time, having fun, playing in the water, it’s really not slowing business for us.”
Overall, those who keep an eye on the tourist industry on the Suncoast say tourism has not really been impacted yet and they are encouraging people to keep visiting despite the coronavirus scare.
“It’s something you just closely monitor, we’re in communication with our hotels to make sure there’s no changing pattern and so far so good,” said Virginia Haley, President of Visit Sarasota County.
