World Health Organization: No evidence that companion animals can be infected by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the World Health Organization (WHO) for Animal Health, there is currently no evidence that companion animals and pets such as cats or dogs can be infected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Current evidence suggests that the Coronavirus has an animal source. However, WHO for Animal Health says that there is not enough scientific evidence to identify that source or to explain the route of transmission from an animal source to humans.
According to WHO for Animal Health, the predominant passage of transmission of the Coronavirus appears to be from human to human.
Although there is no evidence that pets can be infected by the Coronavirus, WHO encourages everyone to wash your hands with soap and water after interacting with and touching pets.
According to WHO, this protects you against common forms of bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella that can be passed between pets and humans.
