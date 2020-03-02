Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Manatee and Hillsborough counties

The Florida Department of Health wants to remind everyone that there is currently no vaccine to prevent the Coronavirus. Some of the actions they recommend for everyone to help prevent the spread of the virus is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, cover you your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away, and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.