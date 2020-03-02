Two presumptive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Manatee and Hillsborough counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing a public health emergency and statewide response protocol for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Monday at 10:30 am, the Governor, along with Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson and Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are expected to hold a news conference to update Floridians. ABC7 will bring that to you live.
According to the executive order, two individuals in Florida have tested “presumptively” positive for the Coronavirus. According to the Florida Department of Health, one of those individuals is an adult resident of Hillsborough County and the other is an adult resident of Manatee County.
The Florida Department of Health says that the patient in Hillsborough County has a history of traveling to Italy, and the patient from Manatee County does not have a history of traveling to countries identified for travel restrictions by the CDC.
There is a call center activated Monday - Friday to answer questions about this and get confirmed information through the Florida Department of Health. That number is 866-779-6121.
The Florida Department of Health says that both individuals are isolated, being properly cared for, and will remain isolated until they are cleared by public health officials.
The Florida Department of Health says that there are no confirmed cases, two presumptive positive cases, eight pending test results, 15 negative testing results, and 184 people under public health monitoring.
The Florida Department of Health wants to remind everyone that there is currently no vaccine to prevent the Coronavirus. Some of the actions they recommend for everyone to help prevent the spread of the virus is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, cover you your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away, and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For more information about the Coronavirus visit the following websites:
DeSantis tweeted on Sunday evening that he will be in Tampa and Miami with Surgeon General Rivkees and other officials on Monday to address their continued statewide response on the Coronavirus.
The executive order issued by DeSantis on Sunday evening has been added below.
