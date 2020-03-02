Suncoast nurse and son quarantined after potentially being exposed to the Coronavirus

Rose Schultz said her daughter, Wendy, is a nurse at a local hospital. Schultz said Sunday morning her daughter received a phone call saying that she was one of twelve people at the hospital who were exposed to a patient who tested “presumptively” positive to the Coronavirus. She said the patient came in for what they believed was Pneumonia, but test results showed that the patient actually was “presumptively” positive for the Coronavirus. Schultz said her daughter was exposed to the virus on Wednesday.