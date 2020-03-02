Suncoast nurse and son quarantined after potentially being exposed to the Coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A suncoast resident tells ABC 7 her daughter and grandson were quarantined Sunday after potentially being exposed to the Coronavirus.
Rose Schultz said her daughter, Wendy, is a nurse at a local hospital. Schultz said Sunday morning her daughter received a phone call saying that she was one of twelve people at the hospital who were exposed to a patient who tested “presumptively” positive to the Coronavirus. She said the patient came in for what they believed was Pneumonia, but test results showed that the patient actually was “presumptively” positive for the Coronavirus. Schultz said her daughter was exposed to the virus on Wednesday.
Schultz’s grandson is 17 years old and has Cystic Fibrosis, which is a life-threatening lung disease. Her daughter is a Breast Cancer survivor. Because of her family’s underlying health issues she said she is concerned.
“Well I’m very concerned for both of them. This could be devastating for him. But, the community, I mean we’re all just sitting here. This thing is going viral. You know we’ve seen what it has done to other parts of the world so right now it’s here in Sarasota," Schultz said.
She said her daughter and grandson will be in quarantine for nine days. Over those days she said they will continuously check their temperatures and if they show signs of a fever, coughing, or have trouble breathing they will go to the hospital.
When ABC 7 asked Schultz where her daughter went between Wednesday and Sunday, before finding out that she had been exposed, she said she didn’t know where her daughter went during that time besides work.
If you have any questions about the Coronavirus, the state’s health department has a number to call. That number is 1-866-779-6121. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
