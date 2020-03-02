School District of Manatee County issues response about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee issued a response on Monday morning about how they are addressing the latest updates on the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
School district officials say they are in close contact and working with state and local health departments as well as state and local emergency management leaders.
According to reports, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders traveled to Tampa on Monday morning to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nunez and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees to have further discussions about the Coronavirus and how it is impacting Manatee County and the state as a whole.
The school district says that other district officials are meeting today with the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, emergency management leaders and other community officials to receive the latest information and strategies for moving forward.
The school district says that they are also enhancing cleaning and disinfecting measures in our schools and they are placing orders for more hand sanitizer for all schools and work sites and any other items that will be helpful.
The school district is encouraging families to practice the following procedures to help prevent the spread of any illnesses especially the flu and the Coronavirus:
•Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze
•Wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand cleaner
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth when possible
•Stay home if you are sick
The school district encourages everyone who would like to find out further information about the Coronavirus to read the documents attached below.
For more information related to the Coronavirus and health links for the CDC and Florida Department of Health, the school district says to visit their website.
For all updates on the Coronavirus in Florida, visit our website as well.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.