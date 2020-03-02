Sarasota County School District issues response about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District has issued a response about how the school district is addressing all of the updates about the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We take direction from the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Health, and the State Department of Education,” Sarasota County School District said in a statement on Monday. “We’ll be updating our entire school community as important information is shared with us by these entities.”
The school district is encouraging families to be mindful of health and wellness tips from the CDC and the Florida Department of health. Those tips are the following:
•Diligently and thoroughly wash hands
•Cough into the sleeve of your shirt (or tissues that are properly disposed of)
•Avoid sharing food and drinks with others
•Continue to eat healthy foods, exercise and get adequate sleep
•Students/staff/teachers with a fever should be excluded from school until they are fever-free without medication for 24 hours
For the most-up-to-date information on the Coronavirus, the school district is directing people towards this website.
For all updates on the Coronavirus in Florida, visit our website as well.
