Local Suncoast airports issue statements regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Florida airports have issued responses in regards to the latest updates on the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tampa International Airport (TPA) says that they are committed to the health and safety of their passengers, employees and guests and they have taken several steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus at their airport.
Those steps include the following:
•Increased cleaning and sanitation of high-touch areas
•Providing extra hand sanitizer in key areas
•Reminding travelers and employees to practice good hygiene
According to TPA, the Florida Department of Health believes that those visiting or working at the airport are at a low risk of contracting, carrying or spreading the Coronavirus.
TPA also says that they have been advised by the TSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection that there have not been any changes to their screening procedures at this time.
“We aim to do everything we can to protect our traveling public and are in constant contact with the CDC and state and local health officials to follow the most up-to-date protocols in preventing the spread of COVID-19," TPA said in a statement.
The Sarasota-Bradenton International (SRQ) Airport said in a statement on Monday that they are not screening for the Coronavirus.
“We do not screen for diseases," SRQ said in a statement. "That is only done at some of the major international gateway airports that have direct flights from the affected international destinations.”
SRQ says that all of thaeir flights are domestic except for one Canadian flight and they have increased the cleaning levels of railings, doorknobs and exterior surfaces.
For more information about the Coronavirus in Florida visit our website.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.