First Alert Weather: Warmer and more humid till the next cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For several days our temperatures will slowly rise until we are back in the 80′s my mid-week. Humidity will also be on the rise. This will be due to the position of a high-pressure area just east of our state. That will drive winds out of the south or southeast for the next few days. The trend for temperatures rising and humidity becoming noticeable will continue until Thursday. On Thursday the next cold front will approach the area and bring a chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. There will be some slightly cooler air behind the front on Friday.