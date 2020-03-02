First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures return ahead of our next cold front arriving late next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A high pressure to our north is now situated in the Atlantic and will shift our winds to the east southeast. This along with the northwesterly flow aloft will allow dew points to gradually increase. An increase in dew points and upper level moisture will set up partly cloudy skies across the Suncoast tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s with inland locations falling into the low 50s.