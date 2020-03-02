First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures return ahead of our next cold front arriving late next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A high pressure to our north is now situated in the Atlantic and will shift our winds to the east southeast. This along with the northwesterly flow aloft will allow dew points to gradually increase. An increase in dew points and upper level moisture will set up partly cloudy skies across the Suncoast tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s with inland locations falling into the low 50s.
A southerly wind flow establishes tomorrow and will allow a weak upper level ridge to develop over the southeast. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and even into the low 80s in one or two locations. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be breezy out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Beach and boating forecast calls for winds starting out from the southeast and turning south at 10-15 kts. There will be a moderate chop on Bay and Inland waters, which will become a light chop during the evening as wind speeds begin to relax.
