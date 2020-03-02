Doctors Hospital of Sarasota Chief confirms to Congressman Vern Buchanan that a presumptive Coronavirus patient is being treated at the facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan was assured Monday, by the Chief of the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, that a presumptive Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient is being treated at the facility.
Buchanan met with Chief Executive Officer Robert Meade and other specialists in an hour-long meeting at the hospital, according to a press release from Buchanan’s office. He says he was told that the hospital was proceeding as if the patient had the Coronavirus and they are taking every precaution possible to limit exposure to others.
According to Buchanan, Meade said they had the situation “under control” and that he was awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to confirm that the patient had Coronavirus.
“Speed is critical to containing the threat,” Buchanan said. "Developing a reliable rapid test is critical to dealing with a contagious virus.”
Buchanan says that he has also spoken to David Verinder, President, Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) , and he assured that SMH is prepared and ready if any cases of Coronavirus are reported there.
