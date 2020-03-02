DeSantis issues executive order directing public health emergency for the Coronavirus disease

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order directing a public health emergency and statewide response protocol for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to the executive order, two individuals in Florida have tested “presumptively” positive for the Coronavirus. According to the Florida Department of Health, one of those individuals is an adult resident of Hillsborough County and the other is an adult resident of Manatee County.
The Florida Department of Health says that the patient in Hillsborough County has a history of traveling to Italy, and the patient from Manatee County does not have a history of traveling to countries identified for travel restrictions by the CDC.
The Florida Department of Health says that both individuals are isolated, being properly cared for, and will remain isolated until they are cleared by public health officials.
The Florida Department of Health wants to remind everyone that there is currently no vaccine to prevent the Coronavirus.
DeSantis tweeted on Sunday evening that he will be in Tampa and Miami with Surgeon General Rivkees and other officials on Monday to address their continued statewide response on the Coronavirus.
