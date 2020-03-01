Troopers: 22-year-old Bradenton man killed in fiery fatal crash in Manatee County

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers say a 22-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning during a fatal crash in Manatee County.
The accident happened around 12:03 a.m. on I-75 southbound at mile marker 214.
Troopers say that Hunter Burns, 22, was traveling in a 2012 Ford F-150 on I-75 southbound in the outside lane and approaching University Parkway.
According to reports, Burns drove off the paved portion of the roadway and onto the outside grass shoulder of the roadway, and while doing this the front of the Ford hit the end of a guardrail.
Troopers say after the initial contact with the guardrail, the Ford rotated counterclockwise and started overturning and the bottom of the Ford smashed into an overhead traffic sign support pole.
According to troopers, after the impact with support pole the Ford became fully engulfed in flames while Burns was still inside of it.
Troopers say the Ford came to its final rest wrapped around the support pole.
According to troopers, Burns was pronounced deceased on the scene and the driver’s identity is unknown at this time.
