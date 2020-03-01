A Suncoast gym is helping a non-profit with one “lift” at a time

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Many traveled near and far to come to Grind Fit gym's first ever powerlifting competition.
The is located off the 5000 block Tamiami Trail.
Grind Fit pride's itself in partnering with local non-profits from right here on the Suncoast.
This year, gym owner Adam Vachon decided to donate a portion of the proceeds from the powerlifting contest to Suncoast Marine Research.
“For this one, we partnered with Suncoast Marine Research. It’s just a local company here trying to study Green life biological studies. So they can help facilitate their relationships between biology and local fishermen it’s kind of a good thing everything.” says Vachon.
Gym members are excited that Grind Fit held their first ever powerlifting competition,
10 year old Annabella Ponsano says she's nervous but ready to compete in her first competition
“I’ve done one 155 pounds but I’ve done it twice. But I can’t wait to see how much I can actually do”.
Grind Fit gym members say being apart of a gym that's involved with local non-profits is something to be proud of.
“I’m glad to be apart of the gym. I’m glad to be associated with it”.
