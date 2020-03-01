NC Central looks to sweep BCU

SUPER SENIORS: Bethune-Cookman has relied heavily on its seniors. Cletrell Pope, Isaiah Bailey, Malik Maitland, Wali Parks and Leon Redd have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team's scoring this year and 87 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Jibri Blount has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.