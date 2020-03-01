First Alert Weather: Beautiful tomorrow and back into the 80s early next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a nearly cloud free afternoon skies will stay clear this evening. Winds will begin to relax out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s along the coast with inland areas expected to be even cooler. A few upper 30s can’t be ruled out by sunrise.
A high pressure to our north will continue moving eastward and will provide lots of sunshine to the Suncoast on Sunday. Winds will shift to the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be several degrees warmer with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Seas on Bay and Inland waters will be at 2-3 ft with a moderate chop. Winds along the coast will be northeast and turning east at 5-15 kts.
A southerly wind flow will return late Sunday night and that will allow temperatures to climb back into the mid 70s to kick off the work week. An upper level ridge will slowly develop across the southeast region and afternoon highs will be back in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
