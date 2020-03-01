First Alert Weather: Beautiful tomorrow and back into the 80s early next week

A high pressure to our north will continue moving eastward and will provide lots of sunshine to the Suncoast on Sunday. Winds will shift to the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be several degrees warmer with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Seas on Bay and Inland waters will be at 2-3 ft with a moderate chop. Winds along the coast will be northeast and turning east at 5-15 kts.