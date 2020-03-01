Bloomberg banking on Florida but must survive Super Tuesday

Bloomberg enjoys the support of many in Florida like Santos — former New Yorkers who have moved south. He's trying to gain new fans by pouring money and resources into the state. He's opened 14 offices up and down the state and his campaign says it will open at least six more. He's hired about 200 paid staffers. He's put up 90 billboards across the state. And Florida voters can't escape his ads on television and social media, part of a nationwide effort that already has cost more than $500 million.