32-year-old man killed in fatal crash in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man was killed during the early hours of Saturday morning in a fatal crash that took place in Manatee County.
Troopers say that the crash occurred around 3:07 a.m. on U.S. 41 and 30th Avenue East.
Reports say the driver, a 32-year-old man who has not been identified, was traveling southbound in a 2004 Dodge Durango on U.S. 41 in the left lane, just north of 30th Avenue East.
According to troopers, the man drove in a southeasterly direction over a raised concrete median and then traveled across all northbound lanes on the roadway and onto the east shoulder.
Troopers say the front of the Dodge struck a traffic light support before coming to its final rest.
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.
