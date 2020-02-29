VP Mike Pence came to the Suncoast; caused traffic closures that affect some local businesses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Vice President Mike Pence made his way to Longboat key, many local shops and businesses were forced to closed early.
The Mote Laboratory and Aquarium closed early Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock when they usually close at 5 o’clock in the evening.
The New Pass Grill and bait shop, just down the street, closed an hour before Mote Aquarium did.
The restaurant owner told ABC 7 off-camera, they didn’t want their customers to get stuck in the middle of the traffic closures.
Steven Herich, owns a beach fishing service company and is a regular customer at the bait shop. He says he had to reschedule with his client after learning about the road closures
“I got a text from one of my clients he gave me a heads up. Then I saw it on Abc 7 news with the traffic gridlock about the roads and times closures. Fortunately, he was willing to meet up at another location we had to fish on the north end of the key that’s not subject to the congestion”. said Herich.
