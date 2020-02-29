Vice President Mike Pence pays a visit to Sarasota for a Republican fundraiser

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Air Force Two touching down around 4:30 this afternoon in Sarasota. A large group of cadets and faculty from Sarasota Military Academy excited about seeing Vice President Mike Pence step off the plane, shake lots of hands and take pictures.
“When he’s actually in front of you it’s really different, it’s a weird experience but it’s pretty cool,” said Frank Carvajal, a cadet with Sarasota Military Academy.
“We’re honored to be here, we’re excited, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for the cadets and the visitors as well,” said Colonel Christina Bowman, Executive Director of Schools for Sarasota Military Academy.
“Surreal I thought I was living the dream, I’m a Trump fan, I was just loving it,” said Jaxson French, a cadet with Sarasota Military Academy.
Every part of the Vice President’s visit takes a lot of coordination, making sure everything is pulled off safely and efficiently.
“It’s a lot of work and preparation a week ahead of time with the Secret Service and the Air Force and all the other federal agencies, police agencies," said Rick Piccolo, President and Chief Executive Officer for SRQ. "But it’s always very nice to be able to host the President, Vice President and dignitaries.”
The Vice President is in town for a fundraiser at Congressman Vern Buchanan’s Longboat Key home. There’s now a strong push for Buchanan and other Republicans to hold onto their seats in 2020.
“It was awesome, very open and forward he has a presence about him,” said Paul Macalester, a Tampa resident.
