Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

Cruise lines, passengers scramble to respond to coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — The spread of a new coronavirus from China is disrupting the cruise industry in the midst of its busiest season for bookings. Cruise lines have canceled or redeployed their Asia-based ships to regions such as Australia and Alaska. Ships have been quarantined or turned away by port authorities even far away from the affected areas in popular destinations in the Caribbean. Cruise passengers are canceling or postponing their trips, and travel advisers are seeing fewer last-minute bookings. While the final impact on the cruise industry is not yet known, fears already have sent cruise stocks plummeting over the past week.
Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the federal government is ready to help the states if the coronavirus spreads. Pence told reporters Friday in Florida that he believes it is unlikely that the disease will spread significantly in the United States. If it does, he said the Trump administration will provide the states with money and other resources to help them combat the disease. Some 63 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the United States, but there have been no fatalities. More than 80,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, mostly in China. There have been almost 3,000 deaths.
Florida boy fulfills snow, ice dream with visit to Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy achieved his dream of making a snowman in Alaska last week. Fairbanks television station KTVF reports Matthew Santiago, a cancer survivor, visited the Fairbanks Ice Art Park with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Matthew battled Stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. After chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, stem cell transplants, radiation treatment and months of immunotherapy, Matthew is diagnosed with no evidence of the disease. Park officials offered Matthew more than a tour. They let him ride a telescopic forklift to help harvest a thick block of ice for ice sculpting.
Troopers: Woman, 2 horses killed in north Florida crash
The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman and two horses were killed in a series of crashes on a north Florida highway. Troopers say the woman stopped to help a driver who had just hit one of the horses Thursday night in Nassau County, which is north of Jacksonville. As she was assisting, another vehicle struck a second horse in the road and swerved into the woman. The woman and horse were killed.
Police: Teens bought lighter before setting train depot fire
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say four teens skipped school the day they set a fire at a Florida train depot, causing significant damage and injuring a fire fighter. The boys were arrested after the fire was set on Tuesday. They each face burglary and arson charges and were placed on house arrest. The teens told investigators they set fire to a couch then put it out. They went to a second room and lit a bag of trash on fire. That fire grew out of control. The boys say they ran. A firefighter was injured by a backdraft.
Man wounded during shootout with deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an armed domestic abuse suspect was shot and wounded during during a confrontation with Florida deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Bryce Theygan Weir was hit in the leg Friday morning while exchanging fire with two deputies. Deputies say Weir had forced his girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to an Orlando-area convenience store, where she was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911. Weir fled on foot, and responding deputies spotted him walking along the road. When two deputies confronted Weir, officials say the young man fired a handgun at them. The deputies returned fire, hitting Weir once.
Dems launch Justice probe, seek Stone-related interviews
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is launching a probe of Attorney General William Barr and the Justice Department. Democrats want briefings, documents and interviews with 15 officials as they investigate whether there was improper political interference in federal law enforcement. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Friday sent Barr a letter listing matters the panel finds “troubling.” Those include Barr’s involvement in the case of Trump confidant Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress. Barr overruled prosecutors who'd recommended Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison. It's unclear whether the Justice Department will cooperate with the probe. But Barr has already agreed to testify before the committee March 31.
Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot during police standoff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot during a police standoff in Florida. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to an Arlington Manor home Thursday after a woman reported that her former husband had forced his way inside and fired a gun. The woman was able to get outside, but the man remained in the house and threatened to kill himself. Authorities say the man exited the house and began waving the gun. Police say he ran back into the house momentarily before coming back out and pointing a gun at an officer. The officer fired one round and the man died at the scene.
New search in old missing woman case yields no new clues
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the search for the remains of a University of Florida student who disappeared in 1989 yielded no new clues. Alachua County Sheriff's investigators searched the tract of land Thursday after getting a tip that corroborated evidence about a man and woman seen in the area who matched the description of Tiffany Sessions and the now-dead man officials say killed her. Sessions was 20 when she disappeared while on a walk in February 1989. In 2014, authorities linked her death to convicted rapist Paul Rowles. Sessions' remains have never been found.
Domestic violence agency's CFO cashed in on paid time off
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chief financial officer of a nonprofit domestic violence agency says she cashed in 15 weeks of paid time off given to her two days before a recent fiscal year ended. Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CFO Patricia Duarte told a House committee Thursday that she was awarded the 75 days of paid time off in 2018 and was told she could cash it in over the following two days or save it for a future date. She cashed it in. The coalition is under investigation for exorbitant executive compensation.