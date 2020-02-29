Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the federal government is ready to help the states if the coronavirus spreads. Pence told reporters Friday in Florida that he believes it is unlikely that the disease will spread significantly in the United States. If it does, he said the Trump administration will provide the states with money and other resources to help them combat the disease. Some 63 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the United States, but there have been no fatalities. More than 80,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, mostly in China. There have been almost 3,000 deaths.