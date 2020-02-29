Keep the jackets handy this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter has been sporadic all season long. We have seen a stretch of 80 degree days followed by one or two cold days. There has been more warm days than cold for sure. For the past 3 days it’s been cold (for Florida anyway) with highs only in the low 60′s.
This by far has been the longest streak of consecutive cold or below average temperature days this winter and it’s going to last for another 2 this weekend.
A dry cold front will move through Saturday morning keep the winter chill with us through the day on Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day however highs will be some 7-10 degrees below average. The high on Saturday will be around 66 degrees.
Saturday night look for clear skies and cold conditions once again with lows in the mid to upper 40′s over most of the Suncoast a few degrees warming right on the water to start the day on Sunday.
Sunday will be nice and cool. Look for sunny skies and a high 72 degrees by the early afternoon as the winds shift to the east at 5-10 mph.
Monday we begin the real warm up with highs in the mid to upper 70′s and then low 80′s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front will move in late Wednesday and early Thursday bringing a chance for some rain late on Wednesday and during the early a.m. on Thursday.
Temperatures will cool down once again behind the front but not as cold as this weeks past front.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.