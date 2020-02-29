Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday. Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points for Dallas while shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from 3-point range. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Doncic had 23 points and 10 assists.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and Aaron Gordon finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists for his first career triple-double, leading the Orlando Magic to a 136-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Vucevic added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who won for the fifth time in six games. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 28 points. Juancho Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brendan Steele has a one-shot lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic. Steele shot a 3-under round of 67 on Friday to get to 5 under for the week. He's now one shot clear of J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald. Meanwhile, plenty of big names didn't make the cut. Among them: Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. Defending champion Keith Mitchell is also heading home early.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka’s stay at the Honda Classic is over before the weekend began. The highest-ranked player in field missed six putts inside of 10 feet on Friday on his way to a second consecutive round of 4-over 74. That left him at 8 over par and well outside the cut line at what essentially is his home tournament. Says Koepka: "It’s very easy out here to turn a decent round into a little bit of a disaster.” He plans to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week, the second of what would be five consecutive weeks of tournaments.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is taking another week. He decided not to enter the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week at Bay Hill. Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill. Because of back surgeries, he has played Bay Hill only once since his most recent victory there in 2018. Woods hasn't played since Feb. 16 at Riviera. He says his back was a little stiff that week. The field includes three of the top 10 players in the world, starting with Rory McIlroy at No. 1. Also playing are Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, who won the Mexico Championship last week.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — There are more than a dozen young arms contending for the Miami Marlins' rotation this season, and the team expects to be significantly better thanks in part to the emerging starters. The Marlins haven't played in the postseason since 2003, and likely won't get there this year. But more than three years after the death of precocious ace José Fernández in a boating accident devastated the franchise, the Marlins believe the have the arms to build a winning foundation. No one is hailed as the next Jose, although there's considerable hype regarding right-hander Sixto Sanchez, the organization's No. 1 prospect.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Spring training rosters across Major League Baseball are dotted with players in their mid-30s hoping to extend their careers. Former All-Stars like outfielders Matt Kemp and Hunter Pence agreed to contracts with rebuilding teams in the offseason looking to impart their wisdom to younger players. Kemp says it's a way for paying it forward for the veterans who took him under their wing during his early playing days. Jobs for role players in their mid-30s have been hard to come by in recent years, as teams typically opt for younger, less expensive options. That could chance with MLB rosters expanding to 26 players this year.
UNDATED (AP) — Duke will be looking to bounce back from its double-overtime loss at Wake Forest when it visits Virginia this weekend. The Blue Devils have won three straight on Virginia's home floor and swept the eventual national champions in two regular season meetings last season. Virginia is surging with five straight wins and has locked up no worse than fourth place in the ACC this year.