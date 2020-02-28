Virtual Reality helps with new SMH Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is using Virtual Reality Technology to help with the construction of the the new SMH-Venice Hospital.
On Thursday, SMH doctors and nurses were able to see what the new layout of the new hospital being built in Venice on Laurel Road.
Hospital staff were able to put on Virtual Reality or “V-R” headsets and walk through the lay out of the patient rooms and hallways.
Through the Virtual tour they are able to experience what it would be like caring for their patients at the new hospital.
Steve Jackson, who is a lead architect, says it’s important the Virtual Reality modeled correctly the new SMH-Venice Hospital.
“Modeled it up into a virtual reality setting. So it can be really immersive and into the environment,” Jackson said. “See the actual material it’s going to be in the space. Working through the flow of the staff is going to go to. And to make sure all those things that are aligned and a virtual three world. Before you go out and into a space that’s already constructed paid for you don’t want to be wrong.”
The new Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is expected to open in 2021.
