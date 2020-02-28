A teacher at Southeast High School is being recognized for his work as a teacher and a coach

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A teacher and coach at Southeast High School in Bradenton is the latest recipient of $500 and being named a Chalkboard Champion.
Brian McKnight has taught at the school since 1999. He teaches chemistry and also is a coach for the women's weightlifting and cross country teams.
McKnight knows the subject he teaches is a tough so topic so he works to make it easy for students to understand.
"I always say I'm going to take something difficult, break it down to where my brain can handle it. If my brain can handle it, any student should be able to handle it," McKnight said.
Some of his students would even say his class is fun.
"Everything in class is always really interesting and interactive and there's never a boring moment in class," said Courtnie Lee, who is in 10th grade and also on the weightlifting team.
"It's really fun. He makes chemistry fun for everyone, said student Anna Lee who is in tenth grade.
Anna Lee's mother Hope nominated McKnight and said he has made a difference in her daughter's life.
"He just has this ability to know when something is off and intervene and with 130 kids each day that's pretty impressive so he has seen that in my daughter and he has helped and encouraged her and he pushes her hard which I like. He's just an all around encourager and great gift to this high school," she said.
Congratulations Brian McKnight!
