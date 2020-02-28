Suspect injured following deputy involved shooting in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “He pulls out a weapon and begins to fire at my two deputies,” said Sheriff Rick Wells with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
That’s what a pair of Manatee County Sheriff deputies were facing around 5:30 this afternoon in the 1800 block of 47th Terrace East in Bradenton. That’s when they shot back.
“They returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times,” said Wells.
The deputies weren’t hit. The suspect is in the hospital where his condition is unknown. The sheriff says the suspect is a convicted felon who the FBI was searching for. He tried to get into a business and the deputies would eventually see him coming out of the nearby woods.
“Begins to walk away from them, with his hands in his pockets, he will not comply," said Wells. He continues to walk away and as they are trying to make contact with him he pulls out a weapon.”
The deputies involved in this shooting tonight have been placed on paid administrative leave. This comes on the heels of another deputy involved shooting in Manatee County early Wednesday morning on Cortez Road. That suspect was shot and killed.
“We’re living in a violent society this is what these deputies face day and day out," said Wells. "They’re always putting themselves in harms way and luckily tonight no one wearing green was hurt or killed.”
The name of the suspect has yet to be released. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.
