First Alert Weather AM Forecast: Pleasant weekend ahead with lots of sunshine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dry air aloft and a high pressure situated to our west will aid in another sunny afternoon across the Suncoast. Winds will start out of the north at 5-10 mph and will shift to the northwest this evening at 5-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s and it will feel slightly cooler along the coast due to a cold northerly breeze.
If you have plans this evening make sure to grab a jacket as temperatures fall back into the 50s after sunset. Overnight lows will fall to 53-55 degrees, with cooler temperatures inland. Winds will also increase slightly as a pressure gradient becomes tighter along the Gulf Coast.
Find a way to get outdoors this weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 60s on Saturday and back into the low 70s on Sunday. A southerly wind and a building upper level ridge will allow our warming trend to continue into early next week.
