First Alert Weather AM Forecast: Pleasant weekend ahead with lots of sunshine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dry air aloft and a high pressure situated to our west will aid in another sunny afternoon across the Suncoast. Winds will start out of the north at 5-10 mph and will shift to the northwest this evening at 5-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s and it will feel slightly cooler along the coast due to a cold northerly breeze.