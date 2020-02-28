Deputies wound suspect after he fires weapon at them in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “He pulls out a weapon and begins to fire at my two deputies,” said Sheriff Rick Wells with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
That’s what a pair of Manatee County Sheriff deputies were facing around 5:30 Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of 47th Terrace East in Bradenton.
The sheriff says the suspect is a convicted felon wanted on federal indictments for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and distribution of a quantity of meth. The FBI and FDLE were searching for him.
The sheriff’s office was called around 5pm when he allegedly tried to get into a business and a report of a suspicious vehicle in nearby woods. Deputies would eventually see him coming out from the woods.
“Begins to walk away from them, with his hands in his pockets, he will not comply," said Sheriff Wells. "He continues to walk away and as they are trying to make contact with him he pulls out a weapon.”
The sheriff’s office says their deputies shouted commands for the suspect to show his hands, but he pulled out a weapon and fired multiple times.
“They returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times,” said Sheriff Wells.
The deputies weren’t hit. The suspect is in the hospital undergoing surgery. His condition is said to be serious.
The deputies involved in this shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation is conducted, which is standard procedure.
This shooting comes on the heels of another deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County early Wednesday morning on Cortez Road. That suspect was shot and killed.
“We’re living in a violent society this is what these deputies face day in, day out," said Sheriff Wells. "They’re always putting themselves in harm’s way and luckily tonight no one wearing green was hurt or killed.”
The name of the suspect has yet to be released. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.