Brrrrr.... Wind chill in the 30’s Friday morning for some

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A long cold winter night expected with lows in the mid 40′s for most and some upper 30′s inland. With a north wind blowing at 10-15 mph wind chills will be in the mid 30′s mainly east of I-75 and upper 30′s to low 40′s closer to the coast.
If you live on the Barrier Islands lows will be in the upper 40′s for you due to the water temperature in the upper 60′s now.
Some homeless shelters are open now without cost due to the cold weather outbreak tonight and may need to be reopened on Saturday night Sunday morning as lows will once again dip into the upper 30′s to low 40′s.
While much of February has been warm it will be going out on a cold note as yet another cold front will slide through on Saturday. This front will go though the Suncoast without much fanfare as there is no moisture to work with so don’t expect to see many clouds as it blows on by.
Friday we will see plenty of sunshine but it will not warm things up all that much. In fact it will be some 12 degrees below average with a high around 62 only. With a wind out of the north at 15 mph it will feel even colder.
It gets a little warmer on Saturday but still well below the average of 75 degrees. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60′s.
Jackets, sweaters and hats will be needed for Saturday night and Sunday morning as the lows once again drop into the low to mid 40′s for most.
Sunday should be really nice but cool with mostly sunny skies light winds and a high around 72 degrees. Much warmer weather can be expected early next week with temperatures going up to near 80 through Wednesday.
