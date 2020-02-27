Roads will close as Vice President Pence visits the Suncoast Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Suncoast - and that means there will be some road closures.
On Friday, the Vice President will land at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport around 3pm. He'll be holding a fundraiser at Congressman Vern Buchanan's home on Longboat Key.
Pence will be traveling from the airport to Longboat Key and the town is warning drivers that it will mean road closures.
U.S. 41 at Gulfstream through 1100 Gulf of Mexico Drive (North Longboat Club Road) will be closed approximately between 4-5pm. The roadway will reopen from 5-6pm before closing again from 6-7pm.
Access to side streets from New Pass Bridge to 1100 Gulf of Mexico Drive will also be restricted during these times.
The City of Sarasota has not discussed road closures, but drivers should anticipate there will be restricted access to roads from the airport to Longboat Key in Sarasota as the Vice President travels through the area.
The fundraiser is not open to the public.
