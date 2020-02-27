Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man died Wednesday night following an accident on Cortez Road in Manatee County.
Troopers say around 6:45pm, 30-year-old Seiji Esquivel was driving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed west on Cortez Road (State Road 684) when an SUV traveling east turned left into a restaurant.
Esquivel hit the vehicle's right rear and was thrown. His motorcycle hit the SUV with enough force to rotate it clockwise.
Esquivel was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation.
