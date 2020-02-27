Man facing charges in crash that killed moped driver in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A moped driver was killed in a crash in Bradenton late Wednesday night and the other driver is facing charges.
Troopers say around 11:30pm, 36-year-old Ralphie Moreno of Bradenton was driving southbound on 9th Street East, approaching 301 Boulevard. The driver of a pickup truck, 37-year-old Osvin Velasquez Varela of Bradenton, attempted to turn left in front of Moreno onto 301 and the vehicles collided.
Moreno was thrown from his vehicle and killed.
Troopers say Velasquez Varela continued driving east on 301 Boulevard before turning into a business just over a half mile away.
A Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy followed a trail of debris and found the vehicle as well as Velasquez Varela and placed him under arrest. Neither he or his passenger were injured.
Velasquez Varela is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and failure to yield the right of way.
Troopers say he will also be issued a civil citation for causing the accident.
