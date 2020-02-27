Fruitville Road between Cocoanut Avenue and US 41 to close around March 1st during next phase of roundabout project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s always a very busy portion of Fruitville Road. The upcoming closing at Cocoanut Avenue will certainly cause some headaches.
The stretch of Fruitville Road westbound from Cocoanut Avenue to US 41 getting ready to shut down around March 1st. The second phase of a roundabout project starting up. Ionie Raw Food Cafe and their Body and Mind Retreat will be right in the middle of the mess. Workers at the business say they’ll do what they have to do to get through this.
“We have the alley right behind us, it’s always been a place where people who know us regularly kind of pull in and out and that’s off of Cocoanut," said Thomas Hughes, a Food Craft Artisan at Ionie Raw Food Cafe. "I expect a lot of people will come that way and avoid the whole thing that’s happening on Fruitville.”
Drivers will have to follow all the detours and they can expect delays as well. The Florida Department of Transportation says this will change some of the traffic patterns around the area.
“We ask that folks be patient, be courteous, be considerate," said Brian Rick, Spokesperson for FDOT. "The good news about this is that at the end of the day you’re going to have a much safer, smoothly operating road that will get you to where you want to go.”
FDOT says the roundabout construction project at US 41 and Fruitville Road should be finished by this November. Fruitville westbound at Cocoanut Avenue will be closed through this Summer, but FDOT does not have an exact date for the reopening.
