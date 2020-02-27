Electrical fire damages condos on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - An electrical fire damaged a condo building on Longboat Key Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called around 9:30am to the 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. The blaze broke out in the kitchen of one unit in a two-story, eight condo complex and extended up into the attic.
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, but two of the units were damaged and are unlivable. Red Cross and the property management company are assisting residents.
There were no injuries.
