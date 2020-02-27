Below average temperatures stick around through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front moved through the state of Florida yesterday evening and cold and dry air will continue to filter in throughout the day. Temperatures will remain well below average with afternoon highs only topping out in the low 60s across the Suncoast.
Winds will stay strong for the first half of the day and a small craft advisory continues along Gulf waters through 1:00 pm. Rip currents will also be a threat for swimmers throughout the afternoon and evening. Seas will be 4-6 feet and it will be choppy on Bay and Inland waters.
Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset with freeze warnings and frost advisories already in place for neighboring counties to our north. Skies will be clear and overnight lows will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s by the Friday morning commute.
