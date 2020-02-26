Sykes: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $23 million.
The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.
The outsourcing company posted revenue of $425.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $64.1 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Sykes expects its per-share earnings to range from 49 cents to 53 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $417 million to $422 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Sykes expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.36 to $2.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.7 billion to $1.72 billion.
Sykes shares have declined 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.49, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.
